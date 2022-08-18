Good Morning, Illini Nation: Terrence Shannon's new NIL deal
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was one of eight athletes named a CHISOX Athlete on Wednesday in a name, image and likeness collaboration between the Chicago White Sox and college athletes with ties to the state of Illinois. Also named CHISOX Athlete were Michigan wide receiver AJ Henning (the grandson of former Illini basketball player Quinn Richardson) and former Schlarman standout Anaya Peoples, who will finish the final two seasons of her college basketball career at DePaul after three years at Notre Dame.
Thankful and excited to announce I am a CHISOX Athlete. Let’s go, @whitesox !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/i3SAmvBK7Q— Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) August 17, 2022
The NIL collaboration with the White Sox is centered on financial and professional marketing opportunities for the athletes involved in the NIL program. Those opportunities include social media promotions, access to resources within the White Sox front office and mentorship moments with team executives. The latter is unique to the White Sox program given it goes beyond simply a social media influencer deal.
The other athletes involved in the program are DePaul men's basketball guard Ahamad Bynum, Iowa women's basketball guard Kylie Feuerbach, Northwestern volleyball outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, Michigan women's basketball forward Cameron Williams and Notre Dame women's soccer forward Kiki Van Zanten.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).