Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Is a No. 1 seed really an advantage? Virginia would tell you it isn't always. Of course, there's only been one No. 16 seed win in the first round in the history of the NCAA tournament. Shoutout to UMBC.
I took a look back through the last 10 years the NCAA tournament was actually played to find out just how frequently No. 1 overall seeds advanced. (Plus who those No. 1 seeds have been. Think blue bloods).
Let's start with the who. Considering there have been 40 total No. 1 seeds in the timeframe I looked at, there were only 19 different teams that claimed them. Kansas has been a No. 1 seed in six of the last 10 tournaments. Duke, North Carolina and Virginia claimed four apiece, and Gonzaga, Villanova and Kentucky hit that mark three times. None of which was all that surprising.
In breaking down the fates of the No. 1 seeds in the last 10 NCAA tournaments, here's what I found:
- No. 1 overall seeds have delivered six national champions in the last 10 tournaments, including the last three: Virginia (2019), Villanova (2018), North Carolina (2017), Duke (2015), Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (2012).
- Three more No. 1 seeds have reached the national championship game only to lose: Gonzaga (2017), North Carolina (2016), Wisconsin (2015).
- The most likely outcome is reaching at least the Elite Eight, with 10 of the 40 total No. 1 seeds in the last 10 tournaments making it that far. Of Kansas' six tournaments as a No. 1 seed in the last 10, the Jayhawks' final game has been in the Elite Eight three times.
- The next most likely outcomes were a Sweet 16 appearance (seven No. 1 seeds) and reaching at least the first weekend in the Round of 32 (six No. 1 seeds).
- Three No. 1 seeds in the last 10 tournaments reached the Final Four before losing: Kansas (2018), Kentucky (2015) and Florida (2014).
In short, yeah, it kind of is an advantage to be a No. 1 seed based on the data from the past 10 tournaments. If the landmark of a good NCAA tournament run is the Sweet 16, that's happened for 29 of 40 No. 1 seeds in that timeframe. That's nearly three-fourths of them. Not bad.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).