If you follow college basketball and are active on Twitter, you've undoubtedly seen the latest Illinois-centric missive from national basketball analyst Jon Rothstein. If you haven't, well ...

Highly placed spies in Champaign continue to rave about Illinois' Austin Hutcherson. Wesleyan transfer DNP last season due to a back injury. 6-6. An unsung presence to monitor for the Illini. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 31, 2021

Here's the thing. Austin Hutcherson's comeback from missing all of the 2020-21 season with a back injury isn't exactly a secret. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has raved about Hutcherson multiple times this offseason when asked for an update on the 6-foot-6 guard.

"Hutch has been fabulous," Underwood said recently. "The most important thing for Hutch is he's healthy. A young man who tried his hardest last year to be able to help us — and would have helped us a great deal had he been healthy. We're talking about a guy with a 42-inch vertical. We're talking about a guy who can play 1, 2 or 3. We're talking about a guy who is a very, very good shooter. That was missed last year."

Hutcherson sat out the 2019-20 season at Illinois after transferring from Wesleyan University — a Division III program in Middletown, Conn. He created a bit of a stir then, with Illinois landing him after Notre Dame, Creighton, Marquette, Stanford and Northwestern all also expressed interest.

Following his sit-out season and then what turned out to be a season-ending back injury, Hutcherson remains a bit of a wild card for Illinois basketball. The hype around him is high. What he'll ultimately contribute on the court for Illinois this coming season, though, is still a mystery to everyone not at Ubben Basketball Complex.

According to Underwood, it won't just be offensive reinforcement. The Illini coach is counting on Hutcherson on the defensive end, too.

"We missed him on both sides of the court," Underwood said. "A guy that in his first year off with us was really an integral part of helping Ayo (Dosunmu) to get better in terms of guarding him defensively. I'm excited about his return. We're ultimately concerned about his health, and he's been phenomenal to this point and very healthy."