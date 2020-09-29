Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Despite the title, this week's episode of "Inside Illini Basketball" (listen to it all above or wherever you get your pods) wasn't just about recruiting. I also weighed in on Rivals' list of "best jobs" in the Big Ten. I had a few more thoughts, so let's look at it team by team. Feel free to follow along with the original list as I break down their arguments:
1. Indiana
Yes, the Hoosiers can still pull the top talent from a basketball-rich state. Archie Miller has, in fact, been able to land Romeo Langford, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Khristian Lander in consecutive classes. Indiana also does have five NCAA championship banners hanging at Assembly Hall. The last? Well, it came 33 years ago. Current relevancy on the national landscape isn't quite as high.
2. Ohio State
I'm not saying Ohio State is a bad job. I'm just saying basketball will always play second fiddle to football. Always. In every situation.
3. Michigan
No real arguments here. Michigan has a brand and a current coach who helped build it.
4. Michigan State
Interesting point here from the folks at Rivals. How much of what Michigan State is and how the Spartans are perceived is a result of the Tom Izzo effect. The 2020-21 season will be his 26th leading the Spartans. He is Michigan State basketball at this point.
5. Maryland
My arguments here put me in the Loren Tate camp of "Does Maryland really fit in the Big Ten?" The DMV recruiting base, a cool arena and some guys in the pros helps, but the Terrapins' tradition and history is ACC history and tradition.
6. Wisconsin
The best way to describe the Badgers' program is steady. (Another is boring). Nothing changed when Bo Ryan passed the baton to Greg Gard. The blueprint is laid for success.
7. Illinois
Challenges of homer-ism aside, I would have put Illinois ahead of Maryland and Wisconsin. The ceiling for the Illini job is, in my opinion, higher. Brad Underwood will be the first to tell you that Illinois is the 11th best program in the history of college basketball.
The line from Rivals' argument "expectations are high and probably unrealistic" did stick out, though. It's the idea that the success of the 2004-05 season should be an every year occurrence. That's a level that's rather difficult for any program to maintain. Illinois appears to be reaching that level heading in 2020-21. Not letting it be 16 years before another season of that potential caliber is the idea.
8. Purdue
Speaking of steady consistency, Matt Painter has simply continued what Gene Keady started in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers still manage to get some top Indiana talent even battling the Hoosiers and have won at a rather impressive clip of late.
9. Minnesota
The Rivals crew made a point of mentioning that multiple coaches have said Minnesota is a better job than it appears. I get it. Minneapolis is a great town — in the summer. I've also been there when the wind chill dipped below minus-50. And all the in-state talent Rivals mentioned (Tre and Tyus Jones, Jalen Suggs) hasn't stayed to play for the Gophers.
10. Iowa
Luka Garza has shifted the scales in Iowa's favor, but despite Rivals' claim the Hawkeyes have the bigger brand (and they do) Iowa State has been the better basketball program the last decade. The 10th best job in the Big Ten might be accurate.
11. Nebraska
Nebraska has a great arena and fans that show up even when the team isn't that good. What Nebraska doesn't have is a basketball tradition — of any sort.
12. Northwestern
No arguments here. That first NCAA tournament appearance in 2017 might exist on its lonesome for a while.
T13. Rutgers and Penn State
Rutgers has some potential to move up this list depending on what Steve Pikiell continues to do in the job. The Scarlet Knights exist in a fertile recruiting ground. All they need to do is make Rutgers the place to be other than Seton Hall and, if they really pump up the level of success, Villanova.
Penn State is a football/volleyball/wrestling school. They wound up tied for last for a reason.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).