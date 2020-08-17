Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

I put together a list of the Big Ten's top 10 players in late July right before the NBA draft early entrant deadline. At the time? It certainly seemed like some of the conference's best weren't going to make their way back to college basketball. That included Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Instead? Most of them did, in fact, pick college hoops over the pros. That means my list needs updating, and this time I'm going to rank them from 1-10. That way people can really dispute my choices.

1. Luka Garza, Iowa

This is where production trumps potential. In that regard, nobody was better in the Big Ten last season than Garza, who put up 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and was basically the consensus runner-up for national player of the year.

2. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Potential, though, is where Dosunmu has the upper hand. Both with what he could accomplish in year three at Illinois and when it comes to his future professional career. That he's the undisputed best closer in the Big Ten isn't up for debate.

3. Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Few in the Big Ten were playing as well as Livers before he got hurt last season. His spot this high is dependent on him duplicating that part of his junior year. Livers' return to Ann Arbor, Mich., plus the graduation of Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske makes this his Michigan team.

4. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

The Instagram videos this summer of Cockburn knocking down three-pointers should scare the bejesus out of the rest of the Big Ten. Will the Illini's 7-footer ever be an out-and-out three-point threat? Probably not, but that wrinkle to his game is more than intriguing.

5. Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Richard Pitino would have been in quite the pickle had Carr not opted to return for another season with the Gophers. The Minnesota coach was able to make do during Carr's sit-out season in 2018-19 with Amir Coffey running the point out of necessity. No such option to replace Carr's 15.4 points, 6.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game exists for 2020-21.

6. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jackson-Davis made his own case for Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season before losing out to Cockburn. The Hoosiers' big man put up similar numbers and did so more efficiently. The expectation for Jackson-Davis in 2020-21 is simply more. He's the guy for Indiana.

7. Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Wieskamp's presence plus a healthy Jordan Bohannon and a healthy Patrick McCaffery and basically every other important rotation piece returning for Iowa is what could knock Garza from his player of the year perch. The key for Wieskamp in his junior campaign will be getting his three-point shot back in line — even if he did manage to score more as a sophomore than as a freshman despite a rather significant drop in percentage from beyond the arc.

8. Franz Wagner, Michigan

Cockburn and Jackson-Davis got a run for their money at the end of the season from Wagner, who played his best basketball in the last seven games of the year. The 6-foot-9 German's versatility makes him a serious threat — particularly if he can knock down three-pointers at the rate he was down the stretch in 2019-20.

9. Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

There's an old school feel to Harper's game, and there might not be a more physical guard in the Big Ten than 6-6, 245-pounder. Harper made wholesale improvements from his freshman to sophomore seasons. Another jump isn't out of the question, as the Scarlet Knights continue to build under Steve Pikiell.

10. Myreon Jones, Penn State

I considered Michigan State's Aaron Henry for this last spot given the Spartans' real need for him to figure it out in 2020-21, but Jones got the nod because he has figured it out. The 6-3 guard took some of the pressure off Lamar Stevens last season, more than tripling his scoring and assist totals and nearly doing the same with his rebounding numbers. Stevens' graduation means it's Jones' turn to be the guy in Happy Valley.