Good Morning, Illini Nation: The Big Ten and the NBA draft
Nine former Big Ten standouts were selected Thursday in the 2022 NBA Draft. That total included four in the first round. Three of those players were drafted in the top 10. With those nine added to the mix, here’s how the Big Ten programs rank in terms of total number of picks in the last 15 drafts (you'll have to scroll a bit to get to Illinois):
Michigan — 15
Most recent: Caleb Houstan; No. 32 Orlando Magic, 2022 … Moussa Diabate; No. 43 Los Angeles Clippers, 2022
Top: Franz Wagner; No. 8 Orlando Magic, 2021 … Nik Stauskas; No. 8 Sacramento Kings, 2014
Michigan State — 12
Most recent: Max Christie; No. 35 Los Angeles Lakers, 2022
Top: Jaren Jackson Jr.; No. 4 Memphis Grizzlies, 2018
Maryland — 11*
Most recent: Aaron Wiggins; No. 55 Oklahoma City Thunder, 2021
Top: Alex Len; No. 5 Phoenix Suns, 2013
*Terrapins have had seven NBA draft picks since joining the Big Ten
Ohio State — 10
Most recent: Malaki Branham; No. 20 San Antonio Spurs, 2022 … E.J. Liddell; No. 41 New Orleans Pelicans, 2022
Top: D’Angelo Russell; No. 2 Los Angeles Lakers, 2015 … Evan Turner; No. 2 Philadelphia 76ers, 2010
Purdue — 8
Most recent: Jaden Ivey; No. 5 Detroit Pistons, 2022
Top: Jaden Ivey; No. 5 Detroit Pistons, 2022
Indiana — 8
Most recent: Romeo Langford; No. 14 Boston Celtics, 2019
Top: Victor Oladipo; No. 2 Orlando Magic, 2013
Iowa — 5
Most recent: Keegan Murray; No. 4 Sacramento Kings, 2022
Top: Keegan Murray; No. 4 Sacramento Kings, 2022
Wisconsin — 4
Most recent: Johnny Davis; No. 10 Washington Wizards, 2022
Top: Frank Kaminsky; No. 9 Charlotte Hornets, 2015
Nebraska — 3
Most recent: Bryce McGowens; No. 40 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2022
Top: Bryce McGowens; No. 40 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2022
Illinois — 2
Most recent: Ayo Dosunmu; No. 38 Chicago Bulls, 2021
Top: Meyers Leonard; No. 11 Portland Trail Blazers, 2012
Minnesota — 1
Most recent: Daniel Oturu; No. 33 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2020
Top: Daniel Oturu; No. 33 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2020
Penn State — 1
Most recent: Tony Carr; No. 51 New Orleans Pelicans, 2018
Top: Tony Carr; No. 51 New Orleans Pelicans, 2018
Rutgers — 1*
Most recent: Hamady Ndiaye; No. 56 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2010
Top: Hamady Ndiaye; No. 56 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2010
*Scarlet Knights have had zero NBA draft picks since joining the Big Ten
Northwestern — 0
Most recent: Evan Eschmeyer; No. 34 New Jersey Nets, 1999
Top: Evan Eschmeyer; No. 34 New Jersey Nets, 1999
