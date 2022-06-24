College/Prep Sports Reporter

Nine former Big Ten standouts were selected Thursday in the 2022 NBA Draft. That total included four in the first round. Three of those players were drafted in the top 10. With those nine added to the mix, here’s how the Big Ten programs rank in terms of total number of picks in the last 15 drafts (you'll have to scroll a bit to get to Illinois):

Michigan — 15

Most recent: Caleb Houstan; No. 32 Orlando Magic, 2022 … Moussa Diabate; No. 43 Los Angeles Clippers, 2022

Top: Franz Wagner; No. 8 Orlando Magic, 2021 … Nik Stauskas; No. 8 Sacramento Kings, 2014

Michigan State — 12

Most recent: Max Christie; No. 35 Los Angeles Lakers, 2022

Top: Jaren Jackson Jr.; No. 4 Memphis Grizzlies, 2018

Maryland — 11*

Most recent: Aaron Wiggins; No. 55 Oklahoma City Thunder, 2021

Top: Alex Len; No. 5 Phoenix Suns, 2013

*Terrapins have had seven NBA draft picks since joining the Big Ten

Ohio State — 10

Most recent: Malaki Branham; No. 20 San Antonio Spurs, 2022 … E.J. Liddell; No. 41 New Orleans Pelicans, 2022

Top: D’Angelo Russell; No. 2 Los Angeles Lakers, 2015 … Evan Turner; No. 2 Philadelphia 76ers, 2010

Purdue — 8

Most recent: Jaden Ivey; No. 5 Detroit Pistons, 2022

Top: Jaden Ivey; No. 5 Detroit Pistons, 2022

Indiana — 8

Most recent: Romeo Langford; No. 14 Boston Celtics, 2019

Top: Victor Oladipo; No. 2 Orlando Magic, 2013

Iowa — 5

Most recent: Keegan Murray; No. 4 Sacramento Kings, 2022

Top: Keegan Murray; No. 4 Sacramento Kings, 2022

Wisconsin — 4

Most recent: Johnny Davis; No. 10 Washington Wizards, 2022

Top: Frank Kaminsky; No. 9 Charlotte Hornets, 2015

Nebraska — 3

Most recent: Bryce McGowens; No. 40 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2022

Top: Bryce McGowens; No. 40 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2022

Illinois — 2

Most recent: Ayo Dosunmu; No. 38 Chicago Bulls, 2021

Top: Meyers Leonard; No. 11 Portland Trail Blazers, 2012

Minnesota — 1

Most recent: Daniel Oturu; No. 33 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2020

Top: Daniel Oturu; No. 33 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2020

Penn State — 1

Most recent: Tony Carr; No. 51 New Orleans Pelicans, 2018

Top: Tony Carr; No. 51 New Orleans Pelicans, 2018

Rutgers — 1*

Most recent: Hamady Ndiaye; No. 56 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2010

Top: Hamady Ndiaye; No. 56 Minnesota Timberwolves, 2010

*Scarlet Knights have had zero NBA draft picks since joining the Big Ten

Northwestern — 0

Most recent: Evan Eschmeyer; No. 34 New Jersey Nets, 1999

Top: Evan Eschmeyer; No. 34 New Jersey Nets, 1999

