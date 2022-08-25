Good Morning, Illini Nation: The Big Ten media rights deal and basketball
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The multi-billion dollar media rights agreement the Big Ten negotiated with FOX, CBS and NBC is, to be honest, almost all about football. It's the way of the sports TV world. But the shift in media rights — namely ESPN heading out and CBS and NBC coming in — means a change for Big Ten basketball.
There will still be Big Ten basketball games on BTN (and, unfortunately still BTN+) plus FOX, FS1 and a larger number of national games on CBS. A significant chunk of games — many that likely would have been on the ESPN family of networks — will instead stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock.
There could be as many as 47 regular season Big Ten men's basketball games on Peacock and 30 regular season women's games, too. It'll be different. Get Peacock figured out now.
"About 20 percent of the overall men's basketball inventory across the conference will be on Peacock," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. "Peacock is a growing platform. It's one that we're excited to work with. ESPN, of course, has been a tremendous partner of ours for a long time — almost 40 years. I think that relationship will continue. We're going to continue to have a lot of intersecting points with ESPN.
"Obviously, ESPN is the broadcast partner of the Rose Bowl. They own many of the postseason bowl games. They put on a lot of special events. The Jimmy V Classic, which we play in this year in December, is an ESPN-owned event. A lot of our nonconference opponents are broadcast on ESPN.
"We'll continue to intersect with ESPN in a lot of different ways, but it was certainly a discussion point. As we go through a negotiation like this, there are advantages and disadvantages to each and every partner that we considered. We recognize the prominent brand ESPN has in the marketplace, and we had to make sure we were comfortable stepping away from that and embracing Peacock, NBC and the other partners, which we think will continue to provide great visibility to Big Ten basketball."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).