Good Morning, Illini Nation: The Big Ten title
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
All Big Ten eyes were on Madison, Wis., on Tuesday night with Wisconsin hosting Purdue. The Big Ten title was on the line. A last second three-pointer from Chucky Hepburn clinched it. The Badgers won 70-67 and celebrated with a court storming. They were guaranteed at least a share of league's regular season title.
Whether or not Wisconsin's claim on the Big Ten title turns into an outright championship will be determined later this week. Illinois could still tie the Badgers for the league lead. Here's what needs to happen (it's simple):
— Illinois has to beat both Penn State on Thursday and Iowa on Sunday.
— Wisconsin has to lose to Nebraska on Sunday.
The former is certainly plausible. Illinois is projected as a double-digit favorite against Penn State and already beat Iowa earlier this season in Iowa City, Iowa, and will be favored at home.
Whether or not Illinois gets the help it needs with a Nebraska win is a long shot. Wisconsin also projects as a double-digit favorite at home in that matchup, and the Badgers beat the Cornhuskers 73-65 in late January in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska might just be 3-16 in the Big Ten, but the Huskers' have won consecutive road games at Penn State and Ohio State. The victory against the Buckeyes on Tuesday night (a 78-70 win) marked the first instance of back-to-back Big Ten wins in the Fred Hoiberg era.
It's a slim chance Illinois will turn Wisconsin's 20th Big Ten title into a shared one, but there's still a chance. As long as the Illini take care of business at home where they're 11-3 on the season.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).