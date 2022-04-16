Good Morning, Illini Nation: The Brad Underwood-Bill Self relationship
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood and Bill Self go way back. Like Self hosting Underwood on a recruiting visit at Oklahoma State way back.
"I hosted him and Mark Price, and I was hoping we got Brad because I knew there was now way in the world I would ever play ahead of Mark," Self said. Price, who ultimately chose Georgia Tech, played 12 seasons in the NBA and was a three-time All-Star.
"Brad I had a chance against," Self continued. "Half a step or maybe a full step slow. Good shooter, though, but needed time to get it off. Pretty tough, but nobody feared. That would be my assessment of him as a player. He's a better coach than he was a player. I promise you that."
Underwood's response to Self sharing that story?
"Bill's been really successful for a reason," Underwood said. "His intuition was exactly right there. ... It's really amazing because everybody thinks Bill's this great recruiter, and he's really pretty crappy because I didn't go to Oklahoma State. I went to K-State. He'll tell you it's because I was afraid of him. He was a really good player. (Lon Kruger) was better than both of us put together as a player."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).