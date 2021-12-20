Good Morning, Illini Nation: The case for BBV
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk played 13 minutes off the bench in Illinois' 106-48 win against St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday and chipped in four points, three assists and two rebounds in the blowout. Only freshman guard Luke Goode had a higher plus/minus among the bench players, and only freshman guard RJ Melendez had a higher assist rate.
Bosmans-Verdonk's assists again stood out. Because the 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore forward again worked a successful high-low game with Kofi Cockburn.
"I feel like Benjamin has a better feel because of the position that he plays," Cockburn said. "He understands where to pass it because he's played down low before. ... It's always good to see him in the game and what he does. It's interesting because, for a that doesn't play that much, he comes in and shows a lot and always makes the right play. It's fun seeing that."
Illinois coach Brad Underwood made a point of spotlighting how well Bosmans-Verdonk has played following Saturday's game. Perhaps illustrating why the Belgian big man has clearly moved ahead of Omar Payne in the rotation.
"He's one who does not make scouting report mistakes," Underwood said. "He's physical. He's tough. He battled. Then he's an elite passer — elite passer — whether he's guarded or not. A couple of those skip passes to the corner were perfect reads off doubling Kofi. I've got to continue to get Ben on the court. Whether it was at the 4 or 5 spot, he was tremendous. As we move into league play and start seeing bigger, stronger power forwards, he's a guy that we've got to have."
