Good Morning, Illini Nation: The case for Kofi Cockburn
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It's not hyperbole to say that Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors were on the line Sunday at State Farm Center. At least somewhat. Hard not to go down that path when the two clear frontrunners were squaring off on Sunday afternoon.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn leads all Big Ten freshmen with six weekly honors. After what the 7-foot, 290-pound big man did this past week, he should claim his seventh later today. If he doesn't, something has gone awry. All Cockburn did as Illinois went 3-0 on the week was average 14 points, 9.7 rebounds and three blocks thanks to the six shots he swatted Sunday.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis still has a claim on the end-of-the-year honor, though. The 6-9 forward is averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds this season and had 12 points, 12 boards and two blocks Sunday. The advance metrics — win shares, PER, plus/minus and offensive and defensive rating — also favor Jackson-Davis.
Still, there's no arguing Cockburn has made a notable impact on this Illinois team. It goes beyond his stats. His presence alone precipitated a shift in what Illini coach Brad Underwood does at both ends of the court. That Illinois has gone from 21 losses a year ago to 20 wins this season is the result.
"No. No. No. No," Underwood responded when asked if he expected Cockburn to have this much impact this season. "I don’t expect many freshmen to do that. I’ve been blessed — very, very blessed. I’ve had Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi, who have been put in that situation, OK, a little bit out of necessity, but most importantly they’ve capitalized on it. I don’t ever expect that much from freshmen. That’s a lot in this league."
