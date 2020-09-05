Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The latest round of recruiting ranking updates at 247Sports for the Class of 2021 were released Wednesday. With it came various 247Sports analysts championing the cause of one particular recruit. For Jerry Meyer, that was four-star center Mac Etienne.
Etienne is one of Illinois' top remaining targets in the Class of 2021. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound center jumped 12 spots to No. 41 in the latest round of rankings. Etienne, who will finish his high school career at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., was the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut after putting up 15 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two assists per game at Suffield Academy.
Here's part of what Meyer had to say about Etienne:
"Sometimes a prospect catches your eye and you just feel something in you that respects his game. A respect that also makes you believe in future growth. This is the experience I had when first watching Mac Etienne play as a rising junior at the Pangos All American Camp.
"The first comparison that came to my mind for Etienne was Joakim Noah. Their physical stature is very similar at the same stage. Etienne runs and moves like Noah, is quick off the floor from two feet and Etienne still has a raw but developing offensive game."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).