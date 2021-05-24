Good Morning, Illini Nation: The Curbelo response
I had some real internal debate on whether or not to write the following. On one hand, giving credence or a platform to basketball hearsay or every social media rumor is not my goal. On the other, Illinois fans are certainly discussing what happened Sunday afternoon i.e. Andre Curbelo.
In short, an IHSA basketball official from Evanston who is a Kentucky fan and apparently considers himself a "basketball insider" posted somewhere (I'm honestly not sure where and wouldn't link it if I could find it) that Curbelo considered transferring to Kentucky after Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman left for Lexington, Ky.
Curbelo responded on Twitter, categorically denying it all.
It is crazy to me how the media now-a-days just puts words out there that have never come out of my mouth just to have something to say or write an article on. I WAS NEVER GOING NOR THINKING ON TRANSFERRING TO KENTUCKY. Is it clear enough for you guys? https://t.co/aKq6nSt35n— Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) May 23, 2021
That's the end of it. You can dive down the Twitter rabbit hole if you want, with the original author claiming what he wrote was true interspersed with Illinois fans showing Curbelo some love.
My colleague (and friend and the new U.S. Basketball Writers Association president) Shannon Ryan pointed out that neither the person that Curbelo quote Tweeted or the original author of said rumor "appears to be 'media.'" She's ... not wrong.
So I suppose I used this topic as today's "Good Morning, Illini Nation" to address a couple things. Curbelo is publicly all in on the Illini despite Internet rumors. And also, maybe don't put stock in Internet rumors. Seek out strong, reputable sources and verifiable information. And not just for basketball. Just a thought.
But, hey, in a wild offseason with plenty of changes, the face of Illinois basketball is apparently ready to be just that.
