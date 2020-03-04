Good Morning, Illini Nation: The Da'Monte Williams-Adam Miller connection
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The workouts David Williams runs in a gym in Hanna City are no frills. Players head 20 minutes west of Peoria to work. It's where Williams, a longtime coach and skills trainer, works out some of the top talent in the Peoria area. Like Illinois junior guard Da'Monte Williams and Class of 2020 Illini commit Adam Miller.
"When Adam was in seventh grade, he came and worked out with me and Da'Monte," David Williams said. "He walked out of that gym that day, and I told Da'Monte, 'He's the next great one to come out of here.' Da'Monte was like, 'You think so?' and I said, 'Without question.'
"He was in seventh grade, but you could see it. He worked like a pro in seventh grade. It will be so great to have two guys that I've had in the gym with me for years to be on that Illinois roster next year. It will be a pretty big deal for me."
David Williams barely had to pause to think of what it would be like for Miller to be on the same court as Williams with the Illini. The two didn't really get that opportunity when Miller was a freshman at Manual and Williams missed all but three games of his senior season with the Rams after tearing the ACL in his left knee.
"Fire and ice," David Williams described his two pupils. "Fire and ice. Adam's got the ice in his veins, and Monte's got the defensive fire. It will be great to see those guys together."
David Williams holds a camp in Hanna City in addition to his training sessions. Da'Monte Williams still shows up each year.
"I don't even tell him to come back now," David Williams said. "He just shows up. He knows when the camp is — he founds out somehow — and he shows up for the camp and signs autographs for the kids. He shoots around with the kids. He plays with the kids. He just does it because that's the kind of kid he's been raised as, and it's great. He's been a prime example for Adam.
"Monte is one of the best kids. He's like a son to me. He's one of the best kids you could ever meet."
