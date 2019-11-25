Good Morning, Illini Nation: The difference between good and bad turnovers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
Illinois might have this ball security thing figured out after starting the 2019-20 season as one of the most turnover-prone teams in the country. The Illini committed exactly zero turnovers in the first half of Saturday's blowout win against Hampton and finished with a season-low nine after a bit of a sloppy start to the second half.
But nine is fine. Hitting the upper teens or even into the 20s like in two of the first three games of the year? Not so much. Illinois has improved from one of the 50 worst teams when it came to percentage of possessions lost to turnovers to now just the 259th best at it. All progress starts with a first step.
There's a difference in the kind of turnovers, though. Certainly when it comes to the ones Illinois coach Brad Underwood can live with. Lack of concentration or or lack of focus turnovers are not it.
Seeing a first cutter layup and trying that pass even if winds up going to the other team?
"I can live with some of those," Underwood said. "It’s an aggressive turnover if there is such a thing. It’s within the concept of what we’re trying to do. The travels and the balls slipping through our hands or getting the ball taken from us, those are the things that frustrate me the most."
Underwood wants his team to be aggressive on the offensive end. Not stumbling over that fine line between aggressive takes and turning it over requires knowing where that line lays.
"I want an initial thrust," he said. "I want an initial push in transition that we can exploit. That’s when we’re at our best. We also have to have that balance of knowing when that’s there. We want that aggression, but also want — and have to have — great decision making."
