Good Morning, Illini Nation: The difference experience means
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois pursued Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer in the offseason for a reason. A young, mostly inexperienced team would be well served by the experience those two brought to the court. Shannon with multiple NCAA tournament appearances and Mayer with his national championship.
There's still a palpable difference when those two walk into the gym.
"They've seen a lot of basketball plays already," Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier said. "They've been through a lot of big games already where our young guys have no idea what's in front of them yet. (Shannon and Mayer), they've been in big gyms. They've been at Kansas. They've played on the road. They've been in close games.
"(The younger players) have just been through (a dozen-plus practices). It's refreshing to have those guys. We need them. We need them to be leaders. We're going to rely on them tremendously, especially with this young group."
Fellow assistant coach Geoff Alexander shared a similar sentiment.
"They've got that swag, that pedigree swag," he said. "They've been there. They know it. It's something in the recruiting process we talked about is their ability to help us get to that next level. They're going to play a big part in that."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).