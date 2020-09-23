Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Andy Katz released his first Power 36 of the 2020-21 college basketball season Tuesday. It came as absolutely no surprise that the Big Ten Network/FOX Sports/NCAA analyst had Illinois ranked at No. 4. Higher than any other national writer or analyst has ranked the Illini in various early versions of their preseason top 25.
"The Illini were the biggest winners of the early-entry NBA draft process with the return of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn," Katz wrote. "Brad Underwood has this squad believing in their ability to win on the road and close games."
As always, I've got a few thoughts on this latest ranking:
— Illinois is one of eight Big Ten teams in Katz's Power 36. The Illini were joined by No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 13 Rutgers, No. 17 Michigan, No. 18 Indiana and No. 32 Purdue. So, yeah, the Big Ten could be wild in 2020-21.
— Shouts to Rutgers. Turns out I'm not the only person high on Steve Pikiell and Co.
— Gonzaga tops Katz's list. He's not alone in picking the Bulldogs to be the preseason No. 1 team in the country. I've still got Villanova (Katz's No. 3). The general consensus, though, is that the top three teams nationally are Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova in some order.
— Katz might have Kansas a little too high at No. 8 in his Power 36. The question of "Who is going to be the Jayhawks' top scorer?" is one we won't have an answer to until he season starts. Replacing both Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike won't happen seamlessly.
— Conversely, Duke is too low at No. 11. Yes, the Blue Devils are doing the hard reset with another round of five-star freshmen. Those five-star freshmen, including Whitney Young product DJ Steward, just happen to be incredibly talented. A couple "veterans" in sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. could be key.
— Katz has Arizona State at No. 14. I approve. A Remy Martin-Alonzo Verge Jr.-Josh Christopher backcourt could be unreal. Of course, they'll need to score. A lot. The defense will come from others.
— Saint Louis checks in at No. 36 per Katz. Too high. I'd have gone with Arkansas out of his group of "Under consideration" teams. Razorbacks might be relying on several freshmen, but there's some excitement for Eric Musselman's second team in Fayettevile.
