Good Morning, Illini Nation: The Illinois-Indiana rivalry(?)
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Chester Frazier had on a practice jersey Wednesday afternoon ahead of Illinois' final day of preparation for today's game against Indiana. Whether or not the former Illini guard turned assistant coach was a full participant on the court for Wednesday's practice is unknown. Us media types are not allowed to stay and watch. But there's no doubting today's game means a little something extra to Frazier.
Exhibit A (a not so gentle welcome to Champaign for Eric Gordon):
January 17, 2023
The Illinois players didn't miss Frazier's tweet.
"I got excited, man," freshman guard Ty Rodgers said. "That's Coach Fraz. He's a dog, man. He always talks about what he used to do, so to see it was cool.
"He's been telling us about it all week. It's big for all of us — especially guys like Luke (Goode), who are from Indiana. It's going to be a good one."
But here's the real question. Is Illinois-Indiana a rivalry anymore? It certainly was when Lou Henson and Bobby Knight were coaching. Then it got a boost when Kelvin Sampson was able to flip Gordon from Bruce Weber (and keep Derrick Rose from the Illini, too?).
Now? Illinois-Iowa and Illinois-Michigan games get fans more heated than Illinois-Indiana. There's real dislike for the Hawkeyes. Maybe just as much for the Wolverines (or at least Hunter Dickinson). Deep down, for some fans, it's probably the same for the Hoosiers, but I haven't sensed it as much in the last six-plus seasons.
Just look at the series history. Indiana holds a 94-91 lead, but the series hasn't been quite the same lately. A lot of that probably lies in the fact the Hoosiers won seven of eight games from 2015-2019. Then Illinois countered with four straight wins, including two in a row in Bloomington, Ind., before Indiana's Big Ten tournament win last March.
The honest take is Illinois might not have a full blown rival in the Big Ten. It's an odd space the Illini occupy. Michigan has a bigger rival in Michigan State. The same for Indiana and Purdue.
So it's Iowa for Illinois, I suppose, and absolutely not Northwestern.
