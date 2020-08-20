Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or some former Illini):
Several former Illinois basketball players have found success playing professionally in Israel throughout the years. The most notable, of course, is Tal Brody. The former Illini was the 12th overall pick in the 1965 NBA draft, but opted to play in Israel instead after being convinced he could elevate the game in the country. Brody wound up in the Israeli Basketball Hall of Fame after his career with Maccabi Tel Aviv, which included a rather notable 1977 EuroLeague championship.
The Illinois-to-Israel basketball connection is relevant now because former Illini Malcolm Hill signed Monday with Hapoel Jerusalem and will play in the top Israeli league this coming season. Hill was an all-star in the VTB United League in 2019-20 and then helped Illinois alumni team House of 'Paign reach the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament in July.
Hill's move to Hapoel will make for a second straight season with a former Illini in Israel. Rayvonte Rice played for two teams in the Israeli Winner League in 2019-20, including a stint in July that kept him out of TBT action. Rice will play this coming season with Kyoto Hannaryz in the first division of the B.League in Japan.
Two other former Illini also had notable pro careers in Israel. The program's all-time leading scorer, Deon Thomas, played four years in Israel and was a three-time Israeli League champion, three-time Israeli Cup champion and also won two EuroLeague titles with Maccabi Tel Aviv. Thomas met his wife, Dafna, in Israeli and now holds dual citizenship.
Former Illini Brian Randle also spent the majority of his professional career in Israel with only a brief four-month stint with Alba Berlin in Germany and a short stint with Enel Brindisi in Italy breaking up his time with Israeli teams Hapoel Gilboa Galil Elyon, Hapoel Jerusalem (two separate occasions), Hapoel Tel Aviv, Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv.
