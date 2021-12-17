Good Morning, Illini Nation: The importance of Geoff Alexander
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kofi Cockburn spent some time away from Champaign working on his game this offseason. The 7-foot center had his sights set on the NBA, and his pre-draft workouts happened outside the structure of the Illinois practice gym.
The growth in Cockburn's skill and ability, though, is also a credit to Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander. Cockburn's decision to even return to the Illini for another season is also rooted in Alexander's presence on the bench.
"They've nurtured a relationship that is extremely strong," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "That's on the individual basis. That's not basketball. That's just personal. Geoff is a tremendous big man coach. He understands it. He had a lot of success at Evansville and along his stops with other big guys. He knows that position. He knows that aspect of it. He's continued to expand Kofi's knowledge and his growth. That relationship, that personal relationship, is built on trust, and I think that's continued to help Kofi grow."
Including at the free throw line. Cockburn shot 55.3 percent at the free throw line as a sophomore, which was a steep drop from shooting 67.7 percent the year prior. This season? The Illini 7-footer is shooting a career best 69.1 percent at the line.
"I still haven't figured that out because Geoff was broke," Underwood joked. "He was a bad free throw shooter. That's fact. Geoff was not a good free throw shooter. We would fake hurt to get him out of the game at the end of the game (when Alexander played for Underwood at Western Illinois). But he has helped him and given him tremendous confidence and worked with him a lot on it."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).