Good Morning, Illini Nation: The increased value of a road win
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
You can't count the number of Big Ten road wins on one hand anymore, but two is still sufficient. Seven times a Big Ten team has entered a hostile arena and left with a victory. Wisconsin leads the way with two (at Ohio State and Penn State), while Michigan State, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana and Illinois have one apiece.
Illinois is shooting for a second Tuesday at Purdue. The No. 21-ranked Illini haven't won in West Lafayette, Ind., since 2008. Snapping that streak in a season where almost no one wins on the road in the Big Ten could be rather difficult.
"We've been very fortunate that we do have one of those nuggets already in the pocket," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his team's Big Ten road win earlier this month at Wisconsin. "And we played well at Maryland in a game we had an opportunity to win. Every game is singular and it's a challenge. It's toughness and defense and rebounding and all the things you have to do.
"Then you've got to play well offensively. You've got to execute and not turn it over. Everything is magnified a little bit on the road. We have to make sure we amplify our energy and our toughness to find a way to do that."
Doing so at Mackey Arena won't be easy. The Boilermakers boast the top home court advantage in the country (15th nationally) per KenPom.
"It's the loudest arena to play in in the conference," Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. "Me personally, I think it is. The fans are just heckling you. They're just right up on you. They're just so close to you. You feel how loud it is in your heart."
