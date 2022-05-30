Good Morning, Illini Nation: The Jacob Grandison question
Jacob Grandison withdrew from the NBA draft on Sunday, per a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Whether the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard returns to Illinois for the 2022-23 season is now the question.
Grandison averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season for the Illini while shooting 45.5 percent overall, 41 percent from the three-point line and 82.4 percent on his free throws. Illinois remains a fairly young team despite the addition of older transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. Grandison, who turned 24 in April and would count the 2022-23 season as his sixth, would add another veteran presence. Not to mention Illini coach Brad Underwood called Grandison the "maestro" of everything the team did offensively and noted his absence in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments as a seriously missing piece.
Here's the deal, though. Adding Shannon and Mayer likely creates a scenario where Grandison would be in line for a smaller role at Illinois in 2022-23 despite the fact he started 39 of 60 games the last two seasons (and 23 of 30 last year). Shannon and Mayer aren't the only roadblocks to a similar role for Grandison this coming season. Sophomores RJ Melendez and Luke Goode are expected to get more playing time in 2022-23, and it could be difficult to keep freshman Ty Rodgers off the court. Grandison can play 2-4, but the Illini have many more options at those positions than they did at the end of last season.
What further complicates the matter is Grandison didn't enter the transfer portal by the May 1 deadline. If he thinks the roster is now a little crowded at Illinois, there exists what should be a clear impediment to going somewhere else. Of course, Illini coach Brad Underwood has expressed some disbelief that players exiting the draft won't just get a waiver to transfer and play immediately if they didn't make the May 1 portal deadline. (Underwood's not alone in that thinking either).
The next wave of player movement is coming. Grandison, in some way, looks to be involved ... unless he finds an overseas basketball opportunity.
