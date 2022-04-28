Good Morning, Illini Nation: The NBA draft early entrant list
The official early entrant list for the 2022 NBA draft was published by the league late Tuesday. Illinois is represented by Kofi Cockburn (no surprise there) in addition to Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson (kind of a surprise).
The list is 283 names long and includes 247 college players with eligibility remaining and 36 international players. The usual suspects — from No. 1 pick contenders Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith to international standouts Niko Jović, Israel Kamagate and Ousmane Dieng — are all represented.
There are also plenty of names probably even the most diehard of college basketball fans wouldn't recognize. Mostly because the following XX didn't play Division I hoops:
Tez Allen, Southern Oregon
Allen is trying to go from averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for an NAIA program to the NBA. The 6-foot-5 guard was the Raiders' third-leading scorer in 2021-22.
Marcus Azor, UMass-Dartmouth
UMass is a Division I team. So is Dartmouth. UMass-Dartmouth, however, is a Division III program. Azor, a 6-2 guard, put up 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the 26-5 Corsairs.
Henry Blair Jr., Bob Jones University
This is not a made up player or school. Bob Jones University is an evangelical institution located in Greenville, S.C., known for its conservative cultural and religious positions. And maybe basketball. The Bruins compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association, and the 6-3 Blair earned NCCAA Second Team All-American honors after averaging 18.8 points.
Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State
Hudgins is maybe a player to know. The 6-foot guard earned Division II National Player of the Year honors for the second straight season in 2021-22 and put up 23 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting overall and 41.5 percent shooting from three-point range.
Jamari Smith, Queens University
Fun fact: Queens University is actually in Charlotte, N.C. Smith, a 6-8 forward, averaged 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the 30-win Division II program and had a 51/40/74 shooting slash.
Seth Stanley, Hendrix College
Stanley averaged 18.8 points and had a 47/42/84 slash line for Hendrix in 2021-22. As in the Division III program in Conway, Ark., associated with the Methodist church. (The more you know).
Ryan Turell, Yeshiva University
Saved the best for almost last. Turell, who has been dubbed the "Jewish Jordan," is giving up his final season of eligibility at Yeshiva — a Division III powerhouse in Washington Heights, N.Y., with Turell on the court — to enter the draft. It's not crazy to think he has legitimate NBA prospects. The 6-7 wing shot 47 percent from three-point range in 2021-22 and was the top scorer in the country — at any NCAA level — at 27.1 points per game.
Khristien White, Southwest Christian
This one is a head scratcher. Southwest Christian is also in the NCCAA (not the extra "C"), and White averaged 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 2021-22 for a 14-17 team.
