On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: With junior guard Trent Frazier narrowing in on 1,000 career points, we take a look at the last 10 to hit that mark at Illinois.
Tracy Abrams - Dec. 10, 2016
Abrams had a long and winding road to 1,000 career points. The 6-foot-2 point guard was at 890 points by the end of his junior season in 2013-14. Then came consecutive ACL and Achilles injuries that cost Abrams back-to-back seasons. So his 1,000th career point didn't come until he dropped a career high 31 in a 92-73 Illini victory against Central Michigan. Abrams finished his career with 1,191 points to rank 33rd all-time.
Kendrick Nunn - March 10, 2016
Nunn's 1,000th career point came in what wound up to be his second-to-last game at Illinois when he put up 16 as Illinois upset Iowa in the 2016 Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. Nunn scored 13 points the next day in a loss to Purdue, got to 1,018 for his Illini career to rank 47th all-time and was ultimately dismissed from the team two months later after he pled guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a domestic violence arrest. Nunn scored 777 points two years later at Oakland in his final season.
Malcolm Hill - Jan. 23, 2016
No surprise that Hill's 1,000th career point came at the free throw line. The 79.5 percent career free throw shooter hit 13 of 14 freebies as part of a 28-point, 10-rebound performance in Illinois' overtime win at Minnesota. Hill, who scored more than 600 points in each of his last two seasons, is the No. 3 scorer in program history with 1,846 points.
Brandon Paul - Feb. 26, 2012
Paul put up 17 points in Illinois' 65-54 home win against Iowa to push past 1,000 career points late in his junior season. Paul had the best scoring season of his career as a senior with 598 points to vault in what is now ninth all-time with 1,654 career points.
D.J. Richardson - Feb. 21, 2012
Richardson beat Paul to 1,000 career points by just one game when he scored 12 points in Illinois' 83-67 loss at Ohio State. The 6-3 guard tacked on 442 more points as a senior and currently sits at No. 14 on the all-time scoring list with 1,477 career points.
Mike Davis - Dec. 29, 2010
Davis was the second of two Illini in December 2010 to surpass 1,000 career points. Davis did so in Illinois' Big Ten opener against Iowa, finishing with 15 points in the 87-77 victory. He had his best scoring season that year as a senior and finished with 1,279 career points to rank 25th on the all-time list.
Mike Tisdale - Dec. 4, 2010
Tisdale took care of business on the road with 15 points in Illinois' 73-61 victory against Gonzaga pushing him past the 1,000-point mark. The 7-footer wasn't able to match his breakout junior season in his final year in orange and blue points wise, but his 1,243 career points still has the Riverton native at No. 28 in program history.
Demetri McCamey - Jan. 30, 2010
McCamey hit a game-winning jumper the same game he got to 1,000 career points, with his final two points of 19 that day pushing Illinois to a 72-70 home win against Indiana. McCamey had another full season to play and wound up with 1,718 career points that has him seventh on the all-time list.
Shaun Pruitt - March 8, 2008
Pruitt had just seven points in Illinois' 2007-08 regular season finale win against Minnesota, but it was enough to get the 6-10 center over the 1,000-point barrier. Pruitt scored 53 more points that season as Illinois made it to the Big Ten championship game, and he finished his career with 1,058 that now ranks him 46th in program history.
James Augustine - Nov. 26, 2005
Augustine hit the 1,000-point mark in the fifth game of his senior season in 2005-06. His 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting helped the Illini top Rutgers 77-57 to win the South Padre Island Invitational. Augustine, Illinois' all-time leading rebounder, also ranks 21st all-time in scoring with 1,383 points.
