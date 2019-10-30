Scott Richey
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Pretty much everything that applied to Da’Monte Williams needing to play a bigger role for Illinois offensively this season — and Brad Underwood wanting to create just that for the junior guard — probably applies double to Alan Griffin. When there are two sophomores carrying the mantle of expectations for their second season and one of them (Tevian Jones) is suspended indefinitely for a violation of team academic policies, the need for the other (Griffin) to tap further into his potential increases.
Plus, again, Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison aren’t available this season. Unless Illinois goes big at the wing with redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols or freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk — and that’s not off the table — Griffin could find himself playing a key role early this season.
Griffin arrived at Illinois with a reputation as a shooter, having connected on 48 percent of his three-pointers as a senior at Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), but it didn’t translate to his freshman year where he shot 30 percent for the Illini. What Griffin did to get on the court, though, was hustle and rebound.
The expectation is he shows off his shooter’s touch a little more (or a lot more) this season, but through the summer workouts, trip to Italy and fall workouts and practices, Griffin has shown his rebounding won’t take a backseat to the potential of being a more productive scorer.
“He’s extremely instinctual,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Alan has a scorer’s mentality. Scorer’s find a way to chase the ball, and they find a way to get the ball in the basket. He does that extremely well. He’s very quick, he anticipates (and) his length plays a factor.
“He is an absolute nightmare in practice for our guys to go against. They don’t like guarding Alan because they know Alan’s going to go (rebound) every single time. There’s tremendous value in that. It leads to extra opportunities for our team.”
