Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The final rebounding tally Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center stood Illinois 29 and Ohio State 28. The Illini, by the smallest of margins, won the rebounding battle. Lost the game, though. Just like in the previous game against Maryland where a plus-seven advantage on the boards didn't mean a win.
But it mostly has. Illinois has lot the rebounding battle just three times this season. By three against Baylor in Indianapolis. Then by nine on the road for Braggin' Rights at Missouri. And by a single rebound at Rutgers. All losses.
Rebounding isn't the only factor in a win, but it's proven to be a rather important one. So it shouldn't have been a total shock that Illinois' 15-point halftime deficit to Ohio State also saw the Illini trailing by nine on the glass.
"We knew they crashed the boards," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They’re No. 1 in the league in rebounding. We worked for three days on just hitting and making contact with guys. We were down nine at half on the glass. The first possession of the game is an offensive rebound. That will tell you where our focus is."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).