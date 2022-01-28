Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois will renew its "rivalry" with Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston. How much of a "rivalry" the in-state matchup truly is certainly is up for discussion considering the Illini hold a 142-40 advantage in the series. Illinois has much more of a thing going with Iowa and Michigan right now. But here's how the Illini coaches dating back to Lou Henson have fared against the Wildcats:
Brad Underwood (6-2)
It wasn't a great start for Underwood against Northwestern with a pair of losses. Both were away from Champaign, though, with a matchup in Rosemont when Welsh-Ryan Arena was being renovated and once in Evanston once those renovations were complete. It's been all wins since, including both a blowout (in Evanston) and a close one (in Champaign) last season. Last year's road win on Jan. 7, 2021, featured Illinois scoring 53 points in the second half to turn it into a laugher with Kofi Cockburn's 18 points and 12 rebounds leading the way.
John Groce (5-3)
Groce wound up with the worst winning percentage against Northwestern of the last six Illini coaches. His best win was an 86-60 beatdown on Feb. 28, 2015, with Rayvonte Rice's 19 points leading five players in double figures. Groce's biggest clunker was a 49-43 road loss the year before on Jan. 12, 2014, that saw only Tracy Abrams hit double figures with 13 points and the Illini shoot 28.1 percent from the field overall, 21.1 percent from three-point range and 50 percent at the free throw line.
Bruce Weber (13-4)
It got bad against Northwestern at the end for Weber. (Of course, what didn't?) Three of Weber's four losses to the Wildcats came in his final three seasons. That includes his final game in the rivalry, with Northwestern claiming a 74-70 victory at then Assembly Hall on Feb. 5, 2012, where the Wildcats' four players in double figures — led by John Shurna's game-high 24 points — was better than the Illini's three.
Bill Self (5-0)
Self clearly has the distinction of being the only one in this group of coaches to never lose to Northwestern, and his five wins only included one in Champaign. Self's Illini won twice in Evanston and twice at the United Center in Chicago. The home win was the biggest thrashing, though, in an 84-59 rout on Feb. 3, 2001, with six different players in double figures. Brian Cook led the way with 16 points, Damir Krupalija and Sean Harrington had 15 and 14 off the bench, respectively, Frank Williams chipped in 12 and Cory Bradford and Marcus Griffin had 10 apiece.
Lon Kruger (6-1)
Kruger was nearly as successful as Self. The only blemish came on a 59-46 home loss on Jan. 9, 1999, which was during his only losing season at Illinois. Evan Eschmeyer was the hero that day for Northwestern, putting up 16 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Cory Bradford had 22 points for the Illini in a game where they shot nine free throws to the Wildcats' 25.
Lou Henson (36-5)
It's safe to say that Henson owned Northwestern. The Hall of Fame coach's .878 winning percentage against the Wildcats included a 16-game winning streak 1984-91, and he only lost once to Northwestern in Champaign.
