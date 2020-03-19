Good Morning, Illini Nation: The (simulated) run ends
The final rounds of Sean Harrington's theoretical NCAA tournament played out Wednesday night. The former Illinois guard turned ESPN analyst simulated every single game, and his results were favorable for his alma mater.
The Illini made it to the Elite Eight.
But that's where the (simulated) run ended. Illinois took down Michigan State on Wednesday night in the Sweet 16, proving that it is, in fact, tough to beat a team three times in a single season. Baylor sent the Illini packing in the next round, though, robbing Brad Underwood and Co. of the third Final Four appearance in program history.
Here's how it went down (with the champ revealed at the end):
The (simulated) NCAA tournament hadn't been particularly kind to Andres Feliz, but he came through when it mattered most with a game-high 17 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in Illinois' 66-64 win against Michigan State. No surprise that in a two-point game, though, it was Ayo Dosunmu coming through in the clutch with the go-ahead bucket.
Dosunmu joined Feliz in double figures with 11 points. Trent Frazier also got there with 13 points, and Kofi Cockburn had another double-double — his second of the tournament — with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
After taking down Michigan State in a close game, however, Illinois wound up on the wrong side of the same in the Elite Eight. MaCio Teague put up a game-high 20 points and drilled the game winner with 16 seconds to play in Baylor's 64-62 victory. Free throw shooting (an occasional bugaboo in the regular season) kept the Illini from the Final Four, as they went 9 of 16 for the game.
Dosunmu led Illinois with 12 points and seven rebounds in their final game, while Alan Griffin continued his strong tournament effort with 10 points and six rebounds. Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili rounded things out with 10 points and seven rebounds apiece.
Illinois' loss made it a (as a reminder, simulated) Final Four of Baylor-Gonzaga and Duke-Utah State. The Aggies were clearly the surprise of the bunch, but they couldn't get past the Blue Devils. Baylor had similar trouble.
The national championship game ended up being kind of a dud, though, as Duke topped Gonzaga 91-71 behind 19 points apiece from Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley. Vernon Carey Jr. going for 12 points and 14 rebounds helped the Blue Devils dominate the glass, winning the rebounding battle and the game.
Another Duke national title. Just what everybody wanted, right?
