Good Morning, Illini Nation: The transfer guard situation
Further ventures into the transfer portal this week have made one thing clear. If Illinois can't land former Northwestern forward Pete Nance, it might just be better to sit on the two open scholarships and move forward with the roster as it currently stands for the 2022-23 season.
The one transfer guard Illinois has been linked to is Courtney Ramey. The Texas transfer, however, is apparently down to two options, and between Arizona and West Virginia the St. Louis native apparently favors the Wildcats.
Still, I perused the transfer portal again. The cupboard is rather bare once a few guidelines are considered. The wealth of young guards currently on the roster narrowed the list to older, experienced transfers only. It wouldn't make sense to add another young one. Brad Underwood's apparent shift away from smaller guards also had to be taken into account.
And I just couldn't do it. Maybe there's an available transfer out there I might have missed, but I put in a rather thorough deep dive. Even checked out some JUCO options. My resources aren't as impressive as those Underwood and Co. can bring to bear, but if it's not Ramey — and at this point it's clearly not — it might be time to just give the keys to the offense to Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps.
There was only one transfer guard I could have talked myself into. Utah's David Jenkins Jr. might be the only viable option. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder will play his sixth season of college basketball in 2022-23 should he find a landing spot. He's shown an ability as a legit scorer and put up big numbers at South Dakota State before following T.J. Otzelberger to UNLV.
Otzelberger, of course, left Las Vegas for Iowa State this past season, and Jenkins wound up at Utah. He didn't approach is scoring averages with the Jackrabbits or Runnin' Rebels — averaging 8.5 points with the Utes — but he checks some boxes. Bigger guard. High major experience. Shooter.
Jenkins' ability as a three-point shooter stood out among the other transfer guards I backstopped. So many were sub-par shooters. Jenkins is a career 41.3 percenter. That said, Jenkins wouldn't necessarily move the needle that much for Illinois in 2022-23. The Illini project to be slightly better offensively with him and slightly worse defensively. It's basically a wash.
But if Underwood still wants to add a veteran guard, Jenkins might be the lone one worth pursuing. At least as far as I can tell.
