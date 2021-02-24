Good Morning, Illini Nation: The two-foul situation
Brad Underwood was this close to putting Kofi Cockburn back in Tuesday night's game at Michigan State with two first half fouls. The sophomore center even checked in at the scorer's table. Then there was a dead ball, a break in the action and Cockburn ultimately was pulled back to the Illinois bench.
That Underwood even contemplated sending Cockburn back in the game with two first half fouls ran against the norm. The Illini coach doesn't do that. His team's two-foul participation of 8.9 percent ranks 290th nationally.
That's higher than the 2019-20 season (6 percent), but not quite as high as Underwood's first season as Illinois coach (9.9 percent). It's just not his strategy to put a player back in with two fouls.
Holding players out with two fouls in the first half is something Underwood said he gleaned from both his high school coach and his coach at Kansas State, Jack Hartman.
"It’s not something I’m glued to, but it is something I like," Underwood said. "I like to have the freedom to play with a free mind in the second half and not have to worry about fouls."
Studying officials is part of how he handles two-foul situations. Knowing which officials make certain calls can help figure out if he can risk a player getting a third foul in the first half or not.
"When I watch other games around the country and even within our league, when I do watch them, I want to see how certain officials make calls and how games flow," Underwood said. "That’s one of the great challenges of postseason play in the NCAA tournament. You usually get officials you’ve never had."
