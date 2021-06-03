Illinois head coach Brad Underwood greets his players on the podium following their overtime win against Ohio State in the championship game of the Big Ten basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021.L-R-Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15),Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1),Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21)