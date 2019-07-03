Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'The. Whole. Entire. Time.'
Giorgi Bezhanishvili isn’t on Twitter — a medium the unofficial mayor of Champaign could truly crush given his popularity. But the Illinois sophomore does have an Instagram account (@gforestdrop), and he used it to chronicle his trips to both Vienna and Rustavi, Georgia, last month.
It’s not surprising that the bulk of those photos are with his family. Away from Vienna for 11 months, he spent plenty of time with his mom, Lali, and older brother, Davit. Then got to see his grandparents in Georgia.
“Being away 11 months from your family and where you grew up and where you lived for five years, you just appreciate it a lot more,” Bezhanishvili said about his time in Vienna. “I appreciate every moment. We fought a couple times. I appreciated those fights. We had a lot of great moments. We went out to eat together. We did everything together basically. My mom, my brother and me, we tried to spend as much time as possible together. That was the best.”
Bezhanishvili was also wearing Illinois gear in basically every single photo he posted to Instagram. So was he wearing orange and blue his whole trip?
“The. Whole. Entire. Time,” Bezhanishvili said with some emphasis. “I have a couple of my best friends that said, ‘You still think you’re on campus in Champaign-Urbana?’ I was like, ‘I’m just repping Illinois.’
“ A lot of people in Vienna, when they would see me, they would say, ‘I-L-L.’ I was really, really surprised that so many people knew about the University of Illinois and probably went there or knew somebody from there. I wouldn’t have expected that. I was repping Illinois gear the whole entire time every day.”
