Good Morning, Illini Nation: The X-factor
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
You'd be hard pressed to find an Illinois basketball player discussed so much before they even played a game as Austin Hutcherson. His sit-out season in 2019-20 after transferring from Division III Wesleyan (Conn.) coupled with missing all of 2020-21 with a back injury makes Hutcherson perhaps the biggest unknown/X-factor for the Illini in some time.
All fans (and let's be honest, us media types) know is what the idea of Hutcherson might be on the court for Illinois. On the court being the operative phrase there given a healthy offseason has the 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard in line to help the Illini this coming season.
Hutcherson's health, of course, remains a priority for Brad Underwood and Co. There's a history there. Last year's back injury wasn't his first. He had two herniated discs in his back following a car accident (not his fault) before the start of his sophomore year of high school. He also got undercut during a scrimmage before his junior year, took a hard fall and lost some teeth, broke his jaw and broke his wrist.
"Hutch has been fabulous," Underwood said in late summer. "The most important thing for Hutch is he’s healthy. ... I’m excited about his return. We’re ultimately concerned about his health, and he’s been phenomenal to this point and healthy."
Underwood's excited because of what he knows of Hutcherson's potential on the court. How he can leverage his frame and athleticism on the wing — not to mention his shooting — into something that could help put Illinois over the top. In theory, of course. No one will know for certain until the 2021-22 season starts.
But the hype remains.
"A young man who tried his hardest last year to be able to help us and would have helped us a great deal had he been healthy," Underwood said of Hutcherson. "We’re talking about a guy with a 42-inch vertical. We’re talking about a guy who can play 1, 2 or 3. We’re talking about a guy that’s a very, very good shooter. That was missed last year. We missed him on both sides of the court. A guy that in his first year with us was really an integral part of helping Ayo (Dosunmu) get better in terms of guarding him defensively."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).