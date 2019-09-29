College/Prep Sports Reporter

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.

On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: A look back at the year that was Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who quickly went from little-known (and hard-to-pronounce) recruit to Big Man On Campus. See for yourself at 5 p.m. Monday when Mr. Popularity visits ‘SportsTalk’ at the Esquire in downtown Champaign.

Oct. 5, 2018

Drew Cayce, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Tyler Underwood joke around while getting set up for a team photo at media day at the Ubben Basketball Complex.

Nov. 8, 2018

Giorgi celebrates with fans after the Illini’s season-opening win against Evansville at State Farm Center.

Dec. 22, 2018

Giorgi drives past Missouri’s Reed Nikko in his first Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis.

Dec. 29, 2018

He’s friendly with teammates, coaches, media ... even officials as was evident during a game against Florida Atlantic.

Jan. 16, 2019

Giorgi spends time with the radio team of Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after a game at State Farm Center.

Jan. 23, 2019

Giorgi made time for Rebekah Walker, the wife of Illinois basketball assistant coach Jamall Waker, son Braylon, rear, and youngest son Andrew.

Feb. 5, 2019

Giorgi cheers - and flexes - from the bench during the Illini’s upset of Michigan State. Afterward, he joined Ayo Dosunmu for TV interviews amid a mob of overjoyed students. Then Giorgi and his bother Davit met up to celebrate - and talk free-throw shooting.

Feb. 13, 2019

Giorgi huddles up with the Dean of Illini Media - legendary Loren Tate - before an interview at the team’s practice facility.

March 6, 2019

Giorgi shows Ayo Dosunmu dance moves during a News-Gazette photo shoot at State Farm Center.

April 1, 2019

Giorgi was a crowd favorite during his most recent appearance at ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ at the Esquire in Champaign.

June 27, 2019

Giorgi clowned around during a News-Gazette summer photo shoot at Ubben Basketball Complex.

July 18, 2019

Giorgi was the marquee attraction ... at a football event (Big Ten Media Day), performing dance moves for a crowd at Illini Fest in downtown Chicago.

