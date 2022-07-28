Good Morning, Illini Nation: Throwback Thursday
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Thanks to Eastern Illinois (shoutout to the alma mater) we now know who Illinois will play in its 2022-23 season opener come Nov. 7 at State Farm Center. The last time the two teams played, of course, was the charity exhibition game in Charleston in 2017.
It was the first game — even if it didn't count — of the Brad Underwood era. Perhaps you remember it. Likely not fondly. The Panthers, after all, posted an 80-67 victory.
"Biggest thing I'm probably the most upset with, I take a lot of pride in our teams playing hard," Underwood said after that game. "We got totally, totally outplayed and out-hustled. We played pretty. We played like a finesse, pretty team, and that's not one thing I'm about. That's on me. I'll get it corrected."
To call the second half of that game anything but a disaster would be too kind. Illinois turned it over 15 times in the final 20 minutes, and EIU made the Illini pay for its sloppiness.
The rest of the 2017-18 season didn't get much better. The next season was even worse. Then came the turnaround, which has led to three straight 20-win seasons and a pair of Big Ten titles.
Even so, that loss to EIU stuck with Underwood. So much so that he referenced it after Illinois won the Big Ten tournament in 2021. It was a banner moment for the program, but Underwood was willing to go back in time 3 1/2 years to reference how it all began and how far the program had come.
"You think I had forgotten the Eastern Illinois exhibition game?" Underwood said that March day in Indianapolis. "Then to be standing on a ladder as Big Ten champions in the best league in the history of college basketball. You take all of that in."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).