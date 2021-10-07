Good Morning, Illini Nation: Time to analyze some Big Ten voting
Since the Big Ten no longer conducts its own preseason basketball poll, a group of beat writers from across the conference have taken it upon ourselves to do so. By ourselves, I mean the Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy and The Athletic's Brendan Quinn put it all together. The other 26 of just vote, too. Shoutout to Adam and Brendan.
I believe I've voted ever since I took over the Illinois beat from my friend and former colleague Marcus Jackson. Part of the fun of these last few weeks before exhibition games start and the season is fully here is going through all the ballots. I'm always curious as to what my counterparts across the Big Ten are thinking. Here's what I gleaned from the votes.
— None of the five players voted to the preseason All-Big Ten team were unanimous selections. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was the closest, receiving 27 of 28 votes. Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell got 26. The one ballot that didn't include Cockburn belonged to the Des Moines Register's Kennington Smith. That doesn't make a ton of sense to me, but his vote is his vote to do with as he pleases.
— Illinois guard Andre Curbelo received just two votes for the preseason All-Big Ten team. One of them belonged to me. The other to my fellow Illinois beat writer Jeremy Werner. We actually discussed this about a week before the ballots were due and then clearly came to the same conclusion separately.
Of the players that might occupy the fifth spot on our ballots, Curbelo belongs just as much as one of the Purdue duo of Jaden Ivey or Trevion Williams. I went with Williams, while Jeremy had Ivey.
— The Illini finished third in the preseason poll with three first-place votes. Jeremy and I again as well as Michigan beat writer Dylan Burkhardt from umhoops.com. Most voters had the Illini in at least the top four, which I consider the contender tier along with Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State.
There were some outliers, though. Four beat writers had Illinois sixth on their ballots, including the Wisconsin State Journal's Abby Schnable, the Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow, StateCollege.com's Ben Jones and NJ.com's James Kratch.
— It was a near consensus that Minnesota will finish last in the conference. The Gophers received 24 of 28 14th-place votes. Penn State and Northwestern had two apiece. Could be a rough year in Minneapolis and State College, Pa., with new coaches. I'm a little bit (and stress the little) higher on the Wildcats.
— Michigan's Caleb Houstan was a runaway winner for preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year with 20 of the 28 votes. Michigan State's Max Christie got seven and Nebraska's Bryce McGowens got the last one. McGowers was an interesting pick by Smith out of Des Moines. The five-star guard is the highest-ranked Nebraska freshman in the recruiting services era.
