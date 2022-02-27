Good Morning, Illini Nation: Time to figure it out
There was some murmuring from the Illinois fan base a couple weeks ago urging Brad Underwood to make some changes to his rotation. The general consensus — regardless of the season or results on the court — is always for more playing time for the freshmen. But struggles for basically anyone not named Trent Frazier or Kofi Cockburn had the Illini faithful on the verge of clamoring for something different.
Underwood takes a different tact with his rotation. The Illinois coach is more in the "figure it out" camp. Guys like Jacob Grandison (24 points at Michigan State) and Alfonso Plummer (a record eight three-pointers and 26 points against Ohio State) figured it out.
Underwood's approach is more a feel thing.
"I think you have a right to earn (playing time) and play through certain things sometimes," Underwood said. "I think there’s an opportunity when you’re not playing well to keep it and try to push through things. I think there’s an opportunity when you have it to go to the bench and maybe see something different. Maybe relieve some pressure. It’s a feel thing. it’s productivity off the bench. It’s consistency. It’s more feel than anything."
