Good Morning, Illini Nation: Time to peruse the portal again
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Hey, maybe Kofi Cockburn ultimately decides to return for one more season at Illinois. That might be unlikely given his public endorsement (i.e. retweet) of a report he was staying in the 2021 NBA draft, but it's a new era of college basketball. Never say never.
Should Cockburn truly be gone from Illinois for good, the Illini have a hole in their frontcourt that won't be easily filled and two scholarships to try and do it. But who's available?
Let's take at some potential options at center (because that's the real need with no Cockburn) ...
Tre Mitchell, UMass
Mitchell still hasn't found a new college basketball home after opting to leave the Minutemen after two rather impressive seasons. His interest in Illinois might hinge on his desire to play something other than center. The Illini might be able to finagle their rotation enough with Omar Payne and some stretch 5 Coleman Hawkins minutes to get the 6-foot-9 Mitchell at the 4. Either way, the minutes are there for the taking.
Kevin Samuel, TCU
Samuel is newly in the portal, and at least worth taking a look at given his steady play with the Horned Frogs the past three seasons. The 2019-20 season was his best — 10 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 65.3 percent — but his career numbers aren't that far off at 8.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-11 and 255 pounds he could provide some of that physical presence Cockburn did.
Moussa Cisse, Memphis
Can't get much better than a former five-star center that was the AAC Freshman of the Year this past season. Illinois recruited Cisse out of high school — where he was a teammate for one season with Cockburn at Christ the King (N.Y.) — and he'll be in the portal for real once he decides if he's in or out on the NBA draft. The 6-10, 220-pound Conakry, Guinea, native averaged 6.6 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.
Bryan Penn-Johnson, LSU
Penn-Johnson' hasn't gotten much run at Washington (two seasons) or LSU (one), but Illinois liked the 7-foot, 260-pound center enough to offer him out of Wasatch Academy (Utah). The downside? He really, really hasn't played much. The 5.7 minutes per game he got at Washington as a sophomore in 2019-20 are a career high.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).