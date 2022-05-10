Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

The 2022 NBA draft is still 44 days away, and a draft pool that tops 300 when all currently eligible players are accounted for means there's a fair number — like a lot — that might decided to withdraw and try again in 2023. That didn't stop ESPN from putting together a full mock draft a year-plus in advance.

There are players that have declared for the 2022 draft — both college and international — that could withdraw, join the mix for the 2023 draft and basically make ESPN's first 2023 mock a complete wash. But here's what popped as things stand now:

Two Illini draft picks?

Illinois' top draft prospect as of early May 2022? It's Coleman Hawkins. The 6-foot-10 forward is projected as the No. 40 overall pick (and has already spoken publicly that he'd like to hit the next level after his junior season). The current projections have him hitting that goal. And 18 spots later Illinois is projected to have a second draft pick with Terrence Shannon Jr. going No. 58 overall. A more primary role with the Illini, though, could give Shannon a boost, and Hawkins might be able to claim the same. Should both Hawkins and Shannon get drafted — and we're a long way away from that potentiality — they would mark the first time since Dee Brown and James Augustine were both second round selections in 2006 that Illinois had a pair of draft picks.

Pursuing talent

Can't fault Brad Underwood on the front end of the recruiting process. The Illinois coach is shooting his shot and targeting some of the most talented players available with NBA futures. Just hasn't landed all that many just yet. Here's a list of everyone in ESPN's mock that the Illini offered:

Nick Smith, Fr., G, Arkansas

Dillon Mitchell, Fr., F, Texas

Kel'el Ware, Fr., C, Oregon

Cameron Whitmore, Fr., F, Villanova

Cason Wallace, Fr., G, Kentucky

Kyle Filipowski, Fr., F/C, Duke

Jarace Walker, Fr., F, Houston

Anthony Black, Fr., G, Arkansas

Gradey Dick, Fr., G/F, Kansas

Amari Bailey, Fr., G, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jr., G/F, UCLA

Andre Jackson, Jr., G/F, UConn

Adem Bona, Fr., C, UCLA

Oscar Tshiebwe, Sr., C, Kentucky

Caleb Love, Jr., G, UNC

Matthew Murrell, Jr., G, Ole Miss

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Jr., C, Creighton

Jazian Gortman, G, Overtime Elite

Jamarion Sharp, Jr., C, Western Kentucky

Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers

Other avenues

G League Ignite and Overtime Elite might be here to stay. The payoff to these college basketball alternatives as another path to the NBA could be coming in 2023 with the G League's Scoot Henderson and Overtime Elite's Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson all projected as lottery picks.

International prospects

French big man Victor Wembanyama is already seen as the no-doubt No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. Part Kevin Durant. Part Rudy Gobert. Wembanyama is thus projected as the first of six international players to be selected in the first round, with three more in the second round. For comparison's sake, seven international players were selected in 2021 and seven are projected to be drafted this June.