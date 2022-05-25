Good Morning, Illini Nation: Top lone transfers
Illinois could still add another transfer this offseason. As many as three, actually, to go along with Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. (Odds are all three open scholarships won't be used, though). Still, for the moment, it's just Shannon as the lone transfer newcomer in Champaign.
Among the programs that have added one player through the portal, Shannon's addition puts Illinois near the top of that list. He filled a specific need as a veteran, two-way wing and could easily be the Illini's top offensive option in 2022-23.
Here's four other programs that have made one — and only one — big splash in the portal this offseason:
Auburn
Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler declaring for the NBA draft coupled with the likelihood both will be first round selections (Smith is a lottery lock, perhaps even as high as the No. 1 overall pick) meant the Tigers suddenly had a huge hole in their frontcourt. Morehead State transfer Johni Broome fills it. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward was the OVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22 and averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks and shot 55.5 percent from the field for the Eagles. The SEC is obviously several steps up in competition, but Broome gives Auburn a legit frontcourt piece to go with all its returning guards.
Gonzaga
The Bulldogs have lost Chet Holmgren to the NBA draft for certain. Drew Timme? It makes a lot of sense for him to return to Gonzaga and cash in on being one of the faces of college basketball, but his efforts at the NBA draft combine might have bolstered his, before that point, meager draft stock. Either way, Mark Few and Co. have a reinforcement on the way. While Efton Reid III didn't have all that productive of a freshman season at LSU, the 6-11, 238-pound center was a five-star prospect coming out of IMG Academy (Fla.) and has real growth potential at a program known for developing bigs.
Kansas
Texas Tech fans have another Big 12 rival to hate (more). Texas took the Red Raiders' coach last offseason, and now Kansas has nabbed one of its best players. Kevin McCullar Jr. chose the Jayhawks over Gonzaga and will give the reigning NCAA champions a strong two-way backcourt option. McCullar averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season, and the San Antonio native is also considered one of the best wing defenders in college basketball.
Kentucky
How former Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves is able to translate what he did in the MVC to the SEC will determine just how big of an addition the Simeon product was for the Wildcats. Reeves was one of the top scorers in the country in 2021-22, averaging 20.1 points with a 47/39/82 shooting slash. He'll have to fight for backcourt minutes with Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Fredrick and incoming five-star freshman Cason Wallace, but an experienced scorer/shooter like Reeves could be another key piece to surround star big man Oscar Tshiebwe.
