Good Morning, Illini Nation: Tracking Kofi Cockburn
Kofi Cockburn is putting up national player of the year type numbers through his first six games of the season averaging 22.8 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 65.4 percent from the field. Only two other players have put up those kind of numbers. One is Utah State forward Justin Bean, who is averaging 22.1 points and 12.6 rebounds and shooting 66 percent THIS season. The other is Blake Griffin, who averaged 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds while shooting 65.4 percent at Oklahoma in 2008-09.
So where does Cockburn's production stand through six games this season compared to his first six in 2020-21? Let's take a look:
Scoring?
Way up. Cockburn had a clunker against Baylor — just seven points — early last season and was averaging just 14 points through six games. His breakthrough came in game seven when he dropped 33 points on 12 of 15 shooting in Illinois' blowout home win against Minnesota.
Rebounding?
Also way up. Cockburn started the season with three consecutive double-doubles then had games of four, eight and six rebounds against Baylor, Duke and Missouri to average just 7.5 rebounds in his first six games.
Efficiency?
Literally the same. Cockburn is shooting 65.4 percent from the field right now, and he shot 65.4 percent both in his first six games last year and for the entire season.
Assists?
To the moon. Cockburn had a grand total of one assist through six games last season in the win against Ohio and finished with five for the year. He's already got seven through six games this season and honestly should have had a couple more Monday night at Iowa if shots would have fallen.
Free throw shooting?
Significantly better. The free throw line was about anything but for Cockburn last season, as he made just 55.3 percent of his attempts for the year. His first six games set the tone for the whole year with a free throw success rate of 57.9 percent. This season Cockburn has made 35 of 49 free throws. That's both the most attempts on the team and the fifth highest percentage at 71.4 percent.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).