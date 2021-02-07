Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu's triple-double in No. 12 Illinois' 75-60 win against No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday at State Farm Center was the 11th of the season across the country. There's an argument to be made Dosunmu's 21-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist performance was the best of the bunch. In fact, I'm making that argument. It is given its status as the only triple-double against an AP Top 25 team.
Here's a look at the other 10 triple-doubles this season.
Dec. 13 — Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
Winthrop posted a 107-77 victory against South Carolina Upstate with Vaudrin leading the way with 14 assists, 13 rebounds and 11 rebounds. He shot 56 percent from the field overall and 60 percent from three-point range.
Dec. 17 — Dalana Banton, Nebraska
It counts because it happened, but Banton's triple-double came in a 110-64 win for the Huskers against something called Doane College. The versatile, 6-foot-9 Nebraska guard finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Dec. 20 — Teyvion Kirk, UIC
Kirk played the full 40 minutes and put up 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Flames' 90-73 home win against Oakland. That means the former Joliet West standout beat Dosunmu for the first triple-double in the state of Illinois this season.
Dec. 31 — Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
Vaudrin's the NCAA leader with two triple-doubles this season. His second was a 13-rebound, 10-point, 10 assist performance in Winthrop's 94-76 win against Campbell.
Jan. 2 — Trae Berhow, Northern Iowa
Berhow put up 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Evansville, but the Panthers still lost 65-61 on the road to the Purple Aces.
Jan. 7 — Ziaire Williams, Stanford
Plenty of freshmen have made a name for themselves this season. Williams is the only one with a triple double, putting up 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Cardinal in a 91-75 win against Washington.
Jan. 7 — Peter Kiss, Bryant
Kiss has made a name for himself in his first season at Bryant. The Rutgers transfer finished with 13 rebounds, 12 points and 10 assists in the Bulldogs' 93-68 victory against Central Connecticut State.
Jan. 9 — Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga
Somehow no one in Gonzaga history had posted a triple-double until Ayayi did it in a 116-88 road win against Portland. The French guard finished with 14 assists, 13 rebounds and 12 points.
Jan. 22 — Jalen Moore, Oakland
Oakland is in the midst of a disappointing 8-15 season, but Moore has emerged as a go-to scorer after transferring in from Olney Central College. The 5-11 point guard put up 18 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in the Grizzlies' 86-81 win against Detroit.
Jan. 23 — Jason Preston, Ohio
Illinois fans should remember Preston considering he scored a career high 31 points in nearly leading the Bobcats to an upset win against the Illini in the first week of the season. Preston's triple-double in an 85-77 win against Ball State was incredibly inefficient. The Ohio guard finished with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but he shot just 19 percent from the field overall despite making 27 percent of his three-pointers.
