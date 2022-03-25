Good Morning, Illini Nation: Transfer intrigue
Transfers inside the Braggin' Rights rivalry are clearly rare, but they're not impossible. Mark Smith, after all, left Illinois after one season for Missouri. Might the reverse come this offseason?
It's at least on the table according to 247Sports' Eric Bossi, who reported that Illinois, along with Arkansas and Kentucky, was one of the first teams to inquire about now former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile once he hit the transfer portal following the coaching change from Cuonzo Martin to Dennis Gates in Columbia, Mo.
Brazile started 23 of the 25 games he played as a true freshman for Missouri in 2021-22. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward averaged 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 53.4 percent overall, 33.3 percent from three-point range and 62 percent at the free throw line.
One of Brazile's best games actually came in Braggin' Rights when he put up 11 points, six blocks and five rebounds in a losing effort in the 88-63 Illinois win. Brazile set a career high with 15 points in what might have been his finale with Missouri and also had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the SEC tournament loss to LSU.
Brazile was ranked as a three-star prospect out of Springfield, Mo., in the Class of 2021. He checked in as the No. 188 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite and chose Missouri after a limited recruitment that saw Cleveland State (under Gates) and Montana State as his only other offers.
