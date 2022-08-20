Good Morning, Illini Nation: Transfer recruiting with a purpose
Illinois didn't just pursue any transfer this offseason. There was a standard set. Winners only apply. Because Terrence Shannon Jr.'s experience and success playing for Chris Beard and Mark Adams at Texas Tech mattered. So did the national championship Matthew Mayer won at Baylor (where Dain Dainja was also on the team, albeit injured).
"We were strategic on who we brought into the program," Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson said. "Bringing those guys into our culture — older guys and they could help be the keepers of the culture — was really important. We just didn't go after the hottest name in the portal or the guy who got the most points or the most rebounds.
"Trust me. You will hear (director recruiting and scouting Tyler Underwood) say, 'No, TA.' I'm like, 'Man, this guy is getting 18 rebounds a game,' but he won three games. We don't know what type of person he is, and we couldn't take a chance on that. I think this year is really, really important for us to continue to build and to take that next step. Bringing good guys that have been coached and that have won was really, really important for us."
