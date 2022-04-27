Good Morning, Illini Nation: Transfers and the Big Ten
Transfers are as much a part of the Big Ten as any other conference. Only time will tell, of course, if new additions like Dain Dainja (Illinois), Tanner Holden and Sean McNeil (Ohio State), Camryn Winter (Penn State) and Dawson Garcia (Minnesota) will pay dividends in 2022-23.
While Minnesota and Penn State got multi-year contributors in Jamison Battle (George Washington) and Jalen Pickett (Siena), respectively, and deserve a mention, but the following three teams benefitted the most in 2021-22 from players that started their careers outside the Big Ten:
Illinois
Hard not to put the Illini at the top of this list given two starters arrived via transfer. Alfonso Plummer gave Illinois a three-point weapon (40.8 percent shooter from deep) as the team's second-leading scorer (14.6 points per game). It was Jacob Grandison, though, that was apparently the most valuable. Just ask Brad Underwood, who said the former Holy Cross wing was the "maestro" of what the Illini wanted to do offensively. There's some truth there. Grandison was unavailable in the Big Ten tournament and essentially all of the NCAA tournament, and Illinois sputtered offensively and averaged just 56.7 points in postseason play.
Indiana
The Hoosiers' pursuit of Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson ahead of the 2021-22 season helped shore up what had been, at times, an underwhelming backcourt. Johnson averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds to give Indiana a complement to Trayce Jackson-Davis. Parker Stewart (Pittsburgh/UT Martin) and Miller Kopp (Northwestern) were also key rotation pieces.
Michigan State
The hunt for a point guard in the post-Cassius Winston era led to Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker last season in East Lansing, Mich. It wasn't always smooth — and Walker ultimately split point guard duties with A.J. Hoggard — but the Westbury, N.Y., native did put up 8.2 points and 4.3 assists and will return in 2022-23 much more comfortable in the Big Ten. Former Virginia forward Joey Hauser will be back, too, for a third season (and second on the court) for the Spartans.
