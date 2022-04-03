Good Morning, Illini Nation: Transfers in the Underwood era
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' success with transfers since Brad Underwood took over the program has been fairly hit or miss. (Not that John Groce knocked it out of the park either). Here's how they've fared:
Mark Alstork
Alstork was the first transfer Underwood added, and he did so to bring some experience to an otherwise young backcourt featuring a sophomore in Te'Jon Lucas and three freshmen in Trent Frazier, Mark Smith and Da'Monte Williams. Alstork did add a veteran presence in 2017-18 — starting 32 games — but he didn't come close to replicating the type of production he had at Wright State in the Big Ten.
Andres Feliz
Feliz wound up being a foundational piece to Illinois' rebuild. Mostly because the gritty 6-foot-2 guard embodied every positive characteristic Underwood was looking for in said rebuild. Feliz wasn't much of a shooter, but the Illini don't finish in the top four of the Big Ten in 2019-20 without him averaging 11 points, five rebounds and 2.9 assists. His willingness (and ability) to attack the basket is the type of guard play Illinois was missing this past season.
Adonis De La Rosa
The journeyman center's final season (and only one in Champaign) didn't amount to much. De La Rosa saw the court for just 8.8 minutes per game and averaged 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in that sparse playing time.
Jacob Grandison
It took Grandison about half of the 2020-21 season to figure out how he fit in more of a complementary role at Illinois after being the guy at Holy Cross, but once he settled in he sort of became indispensable. That was never more clear than during the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments where the Illini offense sputtered and Underwood said he was the "maestro" they were missing as he was forced out completely or into a very minor role because of a shoulder injury.
Austin Hutcherson
Hutcherson might got down as one of the great "What if?" players at Illinois. There was serious high level interest when the Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.) guard entered the transfer portal after the 2018-19 season, and the Illini snagging him in the offseason was seen as a good move. Unfortunately, injuries derailed any career he might have been able to put together with the Illini. Hutcherson could have as many as two years of eligibility remaining depending on a medical redshirt, but there's no clarity just yet about his future.
Omar Payne
Payne's portal recruitment was essentially Kofi Cockburn insurance. The Illini added the Florida transfer forward when they were unsure Cockburn would actually return for the 2021-22 season. Then he did. Cockburn ultimately played a career high 30.7 minutes per game. Payne's role shrank as the season went on (his ability to foul as soon as he checked into games didn't help), and now he's back in the portal.
Alfonso Plummer
Illinois needed an infusion of three-point shooting heading into the 2021-22 season and targeted Plummer in the portal specifically for that purpose. The former Utah guard made 98 of 240 three-pointers (40.8 percent) in his lone season with the Illini and was the team's second-leading scorer at 14.6 points per game. The goal to turn him into a two-way backcourt threat never really materialized, though, as Plummer's defense remained an issue throughout the season.
Dain Dainja
The former Baylor big man gets an incomplete at this juncture. Dainja joined the team in January and spent the remainder of the 2021-22 season in the practice gym and working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).