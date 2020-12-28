Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois is at its absolute best offensively when it runs the floor in transition. Hard to argue that with guys like Ayo Dosunmu (remarkable end-to-end speed with the ball in his hands) and Andre Curbelo (apparently never met a press he couldn't break) on the roster.
Indiana knew it. Then game planned against it Saturday. The Hoosiers bailed on any attempt to offensive rebound, grabbing just three total as they sold out to get back in transition defensively. That meant the Illini tying the season low with just 10 fast break points previously set at Penn State where 98 total points came more from getting to the free throw line, second chance points and dominating on points in the paint.
"This one was a much lower possession game against one of the top defenses in the country," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after Saturday's win against the Hoosiers. "Indiana did a great job of keeping us out of transition. We missed six layups in the first half, some clean looks at threes. You have those nights. You've got to win a lot of ways in this league, and I’m proud of our guys.
"We’re going to continue to try to play as fast as we can play. We’re very good at it when we do that. Yet, when it calls for it, you’ve got to find a way to win when the ball doesn’t go in. That’s what we’ve been talking a lot about. It’s less mistakes, and it's great defense. I thought we did that holding them to 39 percent."
In case you were wondering, here's the full breakdown of Illinois' fast break points this season:
- North Carolina A&T — 38
- Chicago State — 29
- Ohio — 13
- Baylor — 14
- Duke — 24
- Missouri — 14
- Minnesota — 23
- Rutgers – 22
- Penn State — 10
- Indiana — 10
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).