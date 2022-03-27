Good Morning, Illini Nation: Trent Frazier ... cornerback?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry became a semi-regular at State Farm Center during the 2021-22 basketball season. The Illini's success drew him across the street from his office at the Smith Center, but so did the opportunity to see senior guard Trent Frazier up close and in person.
Henry knows defensive back talent. Frazier had it.
"I saw him on TV first and knew he had the skill set," Henry said. "I was curious about how big he was because him standing next to Kofi (Cockburn), right, everybody looks small. Then when I saw him in person he was a hell of an on-the-ball defender. High school often ask me, 'Coach, what kind of drills can I do before I get to college?' Often times my answer would be play basketball.
"We don't want them playing basketball when they're here because of injuries, but in high school? Play basketball. Basketball players — especially on-ball defenders — are really good at moving laterally. Trent was a guy, you could just watch him, he made it look effortless. Him just moving from left to right, he just made it look so easy.
"There was a play, I can't remember the game it was, but they tossed the ball down the court and he literally snatched the ball out of the air. I was like, 'That dude's a corner, man.' He doesn't even know it. He probably never played football, but I was just looking at his skill set and the way he moved. Obviously, he's a hell of a basketball player. I'm sure he's going to have a chance to play at the next level, but selfishly as a football coach I was drooling watching him catching the ball and being an on-ball defender."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).