Trent Frazier has always been a shooter. Spotting up behind the three-point line with supreme confidence is where his swagger that Illinois coach Brad Underwood likes so much shines through the most.
Last season was a productive one for Frazier from beyond the arc. His 80 made three-pointers ranked ninth all-time for a single season in program history. The Wellington, Fla., native’s 40.6 three-point percentage was also a significant improvement from his freshman season when he shot just 34.7 percent.
Frazier isn’t abandoning one of his biggest strengths this offseason.
“I’m shooting the ball incredibly,” the 6-foot-1 guard said. “I shoot a ton of shots.”
But it isn’t his only focus. Like spring and summer 2018, Frazier is focused on putting together a more well-rounded game.
“I’m still trying to put on more weight and get stronger,” he said. “My biggest thing is breaking guys down, getting to the basket and getting fouled more this year. Even though I made a lot of threes (last) year, I think I kind of settled too much from the arc and I wasn’t getting to the basket. My biggest thing is me being more confident getting to the basket and getting to the free throw line.”
