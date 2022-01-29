Good Morning, Illini Nation: Trent Frazier the top 10 scorer
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The newest member of the top 10 scorers in Illinois basketball history, Trent Frazier will climb even higher on that list as the 2021-22 season progresses. Of course, Frazier's final scoring total will come with an asterisk. The rest of the Illini's top 10 scorers had four seasons to compile their total. Frazier's got five.
Using his season scoring average to date and an estimated number of guaranteed games remaining this year — one each in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments just for argument's sake — Frazier could wind up with approximately 1,840 career points. That would put him in the top five smack dab between Malcolm Hill and Dee Brown.
Asterisk or not, though, Frazier has made an impact in his five seasons in Champaign.
"A lifetime contract if I could give him one," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about Frazier after Tuesday's win against Michigan State when he breached the top 10 scoring list. "Man, I'm going to dread senior night. I'm going to dread that last one. He's absolutely everything that we're about. He's everything I want our program to stand for. He's a guy that's probably sacrificed for others so we can win. You talk about an elite scorer who's become an elite defender and still kept his scoring and now runs our team and has been elite. I'm an extremely happy coach that he's on our team, and he means a great deal to us."
